A 65-YEAR-OLD runner is preparing to take on a 24-hour ultra-challenge to raise money for a charity in Cornwall supporting homeless people.
Tim Styles, who is a trustee of St Austell-based Harbour Housing, is aiming to complete the Bring Out Your Dead (BOYD) endurance race on the south coast of Cornwall.
A spokesperson for Harbour Housing, whose mission it is to provide safe homes and support to individuals who would otherwise face life on the street, said: “We are proud to announce that Tim will yet again be undertaking a remarkable physical challenge to raise funds for our vital work.
“On Friday, August 15, at 7pm, Tim will begin the race along the rugged and scenic coast path between Porthpean and Black Head. The route, approximately 2.5 miles each way, will be repeated 15 times, totalling 75 miles of continuous running.
“The race is designed to test physical and mental limits. Participants are not allowed outside assistance, except for hot water provided at the designated ‘sanctuary’ at Porthpean, where rest is limited to just 10 minutes per loop. Tim will wear an electronic tag to ensure compliance, with any overstay resulting in disqualification.
“Pulling on his experience both from the police force and the military, last year Tim completed the Le Joggle challenge, cycling from Land’s End to John o’Groats, and then came straight back again! That journey received national coverage due to Tim’s decision to sleep in fields and bus shelters to raise awareness of what it’s like to be homeless.”
Harbour Housing trustees chairperson Mark Steer said: “This is a truly gruelling challenge and we’re incredibly proud of Tim for taking it on in support of Harbour Housing.
“His commitment reflects the spirit of our organisation – pushing boundaries to make a difference”.
People can support Tim’s charity fundraising via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tim-styles-2
