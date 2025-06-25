OFFICIALS at Saltash Rugby Club have issued a heartfelt appeal to the community following a series of vandalism incidents at the club, reportedly involving young people damaging property during late-night visits.
The club, which is entirely run by volunteers, reports that repeated acts of vandalism – including smashed lights, broken panels and damaged sheds – are diverting valuable time and resources away from its core mission, which is to provide rugby for players of all ages and support the local community.
“We’re deeply disappointed,” a club spokesperson said. “Every time something is broken, it takes money and energy away from the sport we work so hard to deliver, especially for our minis, juniors, seniors and supporters.”
Saltash Rugby Club, who are based in Moorlands Lane, is currently investing in major improvements to its facilities, aiming to make the club a better space for everyone. However, they say these efforts are being undermined by the damage caused out of hours.
The club has informed local police, and all incidents are now being captured on CCTV. Officials have stated that if the damage continues, they may begin sharing footage publicly in hopes that parents recognise those involved and step in.
But rather than punishing behaviour, the club says it is offering a more ‘positive alternative’.
“If you’re hanging around the club at night, we’d rather see you on the pitch in boots than on CCTV in a hoodie,” the statement reads. “Come and give rugby a try – it’s a lot more fun than smashing up a shed.”
The rugby club is calling on the community to respect the shared space and help protect the facilities that so many people enjoy. The club says it remains committed to being a place of opportunity, teamwork and pride – and hopes that message will resonate with local youth.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.