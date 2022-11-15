Rudh Not To - Phluid FM’s weekly music column
Subscribe newsletter
Rock covers band Rudh, are a Launceston-based trio comprising Andy (vocals & guitar), Mike (vocals & bass) and Adam (drums).
Having seen this engaging & energetic band live some weeks ago, Phluid Media caught up with the guys for a Q&A
The only original member of the band, Andy, started Rudh in 2008 as a platform for his own music, and cites his influences as Def Leppard, Soundgarden, and Alice in Chains, to name a few,
“Steve Clark (Def Leppard) is my guitar hero and the reason I play Gibsons”, says Andy, saying also that Prince is the ultimate singer-songwriter.
Later additions to the band Mike and Adam, add Iron Maiden, Saxon and Mötorhead to the list, also including post punk indie band Therapy?
“My favourite band these days is Dance Gavin Dance”, says drummer Andy, “although I grew up listening to a lot of metal/metalcore bands which have definitely influenced my drumming. One of my biggest influences being Dream Theater”
Rudh, Cornish for the colour red, was named by the original drummer Paul...”Strange” jokes Mike, “as Paul is from Somerset”. The current line-up, all of whom live in Launceston, hail also from Delable (Mike) and Newquay (Andy).
Asked to describe themselves in 3 words, the band told Phluid
“Tight, Rocking, Threesome”, which we can absolutely agree on.
“If you were able to put together your dream Super Group, who would be in the line-up”?
Amid some discussion the following group was born.
“Chris Cornell, Vocals/ John Sykes and Jimi Hendrix, Guitars/ Flea and Lemmy, Bass/ Keith Moon and Omar Abdi, Drums”,
Wow, what a band!
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |