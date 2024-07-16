A charity has warned animal cruelty is on the rise in Cornwall.
The RSPCA has received 511 cruelty reports so far this year in the Duchy alone, with its busiest period yet to come.
The new figures released by the animal welfare charity, show there have already been 44,879 reports of cruelty towards animals so far this year across England and Wales up to the end of June. This is more than two percent higher than the 43,983 calls received during the same timeframe last year.
Last year saw the charity receive a report of animal cruelty every five minutes during its busiest summer months and its officers are now braced for another busy period.
Last summer, reports of intentional harm towards animals rose by 11 per cent compared with the previous year, with animal beating reports also rose sharply by 17 per cent.
The animal welfare charity has now launched its ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ summer appeal as it responds to this seasonal peak in cruelty.
Karen Colman, who heads up the RSPCA welfare oversight team, said: “Sadly, animal cruelty reports are on the rise this year - and in Cornwall alone, we’ve seen 511 animal cruelty reports already this year. “Reports of international harm towards animals and beatings also rose sharply across the country last summer - so we’re preparing for a difficult period ahead.
“But rescuing animals from cruelty, investigating harm caused to them, and acting to prevent animal abuse, is a job no other charity does. We’ll always be here to pick up the pieces and show those animals the kindness and care they deserve.” The RSPCA hopes support from people across Cornwall will help make the difference for animals this year. “Summer is a really challenging time for us - and we’re braced for another busy season on the frontline, but we cannot do this alone.” added Karen. “That’s why our ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ summer appeal seeks to tackle the rising and alarming levels of cruelty by raising vital funds to help those animals in desperate need - because every animal deserves kindness.”
In June, a woman from Cornwall was fined in court after being caught on camera kicking a dog who was nursing her newborn puppies.
The RSPCA launched an investigation after a member of the public reported their concerns to the animal welfare charity.
The dog was kicked hard in the chest before being hit in the face. She was also picked up by the scruff and the fur on her rump and held down on the floor for around eight seconds before throwing her to the back of the whelping pen.
A vet who viewed the footage said the dog, who along with her puppies are no longer in the woman’s care, would have suffered physical pain as a result of the incident, as well as emotional stress.
One of the many animals rescued from cruelty and neglect and transformed by the RSPCA is Loki. If his vet hadn’t called the RSPCA, gentle Loki could still be suffering at the hands of his abuser.
Loki’s vet called the RSPCA to investigate because she suspected cruelty. The puppy was covered in lumps, swellings and bruises. X-rays revealed his ribs and paws were fractured all over. Despite the pain he must have been in, Loki greeted his rescuers with a wagging tail.
His vet confirmed he was suffering, and a police officer handed him safely into RSPCA care.
He was rescued by RSPCA Inspector Zoe Ballard who recently had the chance to be reunited with him to see him living his life to the full in his happy new home.
“It’s just unbelievable. I didn’t think I’d see him like he is now in his new home. He deserves this happy ending,” said Zoe, as she fought back tears upon seeing the joyful dog who once faced such a bleak reality.
“Seeing him today there is a twinkle in his eye. So different from that little puppy I met that first day,” she said.
“It was like a light had gone out but to see him now, he’s so happy. He’s like a different dog and it means everything. Our job isn’t easy, as you can probably imagine but this is the reason we do what we do.”
Once the RSPCA had brought Loki’s former owner to justice, which saw them banned for life from keeping animals, the charity found him a happy new home with loving owners.
The friendly puppy got a second chance at life - thanks to those who stood up for him, but too many other animals are still facing unspeakable cruelty alone.
“Cases like Loki, unfortunately, are not as rare as you may like. Cruelty continues and that’s why we are here,” added Zoe.
In summer 2023, the animal welfare charity received 285 reports of cruelty every single day and - so far in 2024 cruelty has been rising, with nearly 45,000 reports of cruelty taken by the charity’s dedicated rescue teams.
“Although these horrific acts of cruelty happen,there are a lot of good people out there looking out for animals as well,” said Zoe. “Traumatised animals like Loki can heal and thrive when they’re given expert vet care, loving kindness and careful, patient rehabilitation. And, with your help, we’re here to offer just that.
“No animal deserves heartbreaking abuse. Animals are like us: they feel desperation, confusion and terror. They feel every punch, every broken bone and every burn. That’s why as we mark our 200th birthday, we’ve launched this summer cruelty appeal. “Together, we must stand against cruelty and continue to be there for the animals who desperately need our help now. To rescue them from harm and give them the lives they deserve – free from terror and torment and full of care and kindness.”
More information on the RSPCA’s No Animal Deserves Cruelty Appeal can be found on the charity's website