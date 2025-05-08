THE police watchdog has found no evidence of gross misconduct against Jim Colwell, the former acting Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, following an investigation into alleged breaches of professional standards.
Mr Colwell was suspended in November 2024 after allegations emerged that he had used his work mobile phone to exchange messages of a personal nature, prompting an inquiry by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
In a statement released, the IOPC confirmed that its investigation carried out in April had not uncovered any evidence of gross misconduct or breaches of the professional standards relating to honesty and integrity.
It read: “We found no case to answer in respect of either the alleged use of a work issue mobile phone to exchange personal messages without a policing purpose, or his conduct concerning the handling of a force disciplinary matter. Overall, we found no evidence to determine any gross misconduct, or any breach of professional standards for honesty and integrity.
“We did decide the now deputy chief constable, has a case to answer for misconduct in respect of a potential breach of the force’s notifiable associations policy.
“In our opinion there was sufficient evidence upon which a reasonable misconduct tribunal could find that his actions breached standards of professional behaviour for order and instructions, and conduct. It will be for a future misconduct meeting, arranged by the chief constable of Essex Police as the delegated appropriate authority, to determine whether misconduct is proven and any outcome.”
The investigation followed a referral from the Devon and Cornwall police and crime commissioner in November.
In the meantime, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed Mr Colwell’s suspension has been lifted with immediate effect. However, he will not resume his normal duties until the outcome of the misconduct hearing is known.