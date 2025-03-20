ROYAL Navy warships shadowed a Russian task group returning from Syria in UK waters.
Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset, along with minehunter HMS Cattistock, RFA Tidesurge and Navy helicopters reported on every move as four Russian ships carried cargo back from the Eastern Mediterranean through the English Channel and the North Sea.
The Russian ships included destroyer RFN Severomorsk, landing ship RFN Alexander Shabalin and two transport ships, MV Sparta IV and MV Siyanie Severa.
The Udaloy-class Severomorsk met the cargo and landing ships in the western reaches of the Channel, off Cornwall, where minehunter HMS Cattistock was already monitoring the Russian group.
HMS Somerset and her Merlin helicopter from 814 Naval Air Squadron began shadowing the Russian task group’s escort, Severomorsk, south of Portsmouth on Sunday (March 16) after tanker Tidesurge had monitored the destroyer in the North Sea and through the Strait of Dover.
The RAF also deployed a P8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth, collecting vital information as the Russians made their journey.
Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard said: “Russia should be in no doubt the UK will defend our waters. I’m grateful to all the personnel who shadowed this Russian convoy. National security is a foundation of the Government’s Plan for Change and ensuring freedom of navigation contributes to our economy.”
As the Russian ships sailed through the Channel and North Sea towards the Baltic Sea, the Royal Navy ships deployed powerful sensors and launched Merlin and Wildcat helicopters to report on every move.
Warships from NATO allies also joined this operation, ensuring the Russians’ transit was monitored. In the space of six weeks, the Royal Navy has shadowed three separate task groups returning from Syria.
This latest operation comes weeks after the last, which saw HMS Somerset complete a three-day mission watching RFN Boikiy as the corvette escorted merchant vessels Baltic Leader on its voyage from the Med.