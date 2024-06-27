A teenager from Looe has successfully passed out at HMS Raleigh despite initially being turned away.
Lily, 18, always dreamed of joining the Royal Navy but was rejected on medical grounds. After appealing their decision numerous times, she was successful, and has now completed her initial training marked by a passing out parade at HMS Raleigh in June.
Lily’s mother, Mel said: “I am immensely proud of Lily for following her dream. Twelve months ago they claimed her medically unfit to join, yet here she is passing out!”
The 10-week recruit training included marching and weapon drill, firefighting, flood prevention, first aid, and general naval academic training, while the physical training saw Lily undertaking assault and obstacle courses, navigation training across Dartmoor and a naval swimming test. She completed it all - even the most physical and demanding of all - a stretcher run carrying an 80 kilo dummy at pace around the camp.
Lily said: “I’ve always wanted to join the Navy because of the travel opportunities and sense of adventure. When I was younger, I looked up to people in the Navy, but never really thought it was possible for me until around Secondary School.
“There were both high and low points on the journey so far, but it has all been worth it.”
Lily is now hoping to train as a Seaman Specialist to fulfil her ambition of a long-lasting career within the Royal Navy. She faces part two training ahead of a first sea appointment.
Throughout this process Lily was trained and looked after by a professional team of training instructors within her division. Looe town councillor Chris Harwood is an ex Royal Navy Officer and was one of Lily’s divisional mentors.
As a volunteer at HMS Raleigh, he provides additional support for the trainees and families.
He said: “Having served in the Royal Navy for 34 years, which included similar initial naval training and a spell at Raleigh as a part 1 training officer, I can fully engage with what the recruits are undertaking and the huge rewards and emotion that come with the passing out parade in front of their family and friends.”