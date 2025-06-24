KEEP an eye on your mail this Saturday (June 28) as Royal Mail will be honouring Armed Forces Day 2025 with a special postmark, appearing on millions of letters, parcels, and postcards across the UK.
The postmark, reading ‘Armed Forces Day 28 June 2025’, celebrates the contributions of service personnel past and present. Royal Mail, which employs many ex-Servicemen, women and reservists, says the gesture is part of its national support.
“The postmark is a fantastic way of bringing the whole country together to celebrate our Armed Forces community,” said Defence Minister, Mark Lancaster.
“It’s wonderful to see Royal Mail support our servicemen and women for Armed Forces Day – and I would encourage other businesses and organisations to do all they can to show their support.”
