AS the countdown to Christmas continues apace, so the Royal Mail is getting into the festive spirit by rolling out a special postmark to remind people across the country to send their greetings nice and early.
Nick Landon, chief commercial officer at Royal Mail, said: “We all have a lot on this time of year and it’s easy to leave posting cards and presents to the last minute. However, the run up to Christmas is by far the busiest time of year for our posties and we don’t want anyone to be disappointed by not getting their cards and presents in time for the big day, so we are reminding customers to post by the deadlines.”
Indeed, as Christmas draws near, it’s important to remember the final posting dates to ensure all seasonal greetings and gifts reach their destinations on time.
The key deadlines are Wednesday, December 18 for 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For; Friday, December 20 for 1st Class 1st Class Signed For and Royal Mail Tracked 48; Saturday, December 21 for Royal Mail Tracked 24; and Monday, December 23 for Special Delivery Guaranteed.