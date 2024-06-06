CORNISH heritage and tradition is radiating throughout the showground as this year’s Royal Cornwall Show gets off to a sunny start.
Day one has been blessed with sunshine and is reportedly “not too wet underfoot” according to one showgoer.
The organisers are delighted to welcome back the Creative View Ltd Countryside Village, as well as the Rural Skills area, multiple local craft marquees and Cornish food and drink.
The event is also providing a priceless platform for innovation and development in agriculture with many of the top machinery and technology companies in attendance, as well as an opportunity to educate and inspire.
There are once again thousands of animals in attendance from cattle to cage birds and everything in between. Hundreds of classes will determine the annual winners and champions, but is also the opportunity to learn more about the animals and the environment around us, including the rare breeds exhibit and demonstrations with falcons to police dogs.
It is a foodie paradise at the Royal Cornwall Food and Farming Pavilion, with dozens of local food and drink producers from across the county ready for you to find your next favourite! There are also food trucks and catering dotted across the showground, from pasties to paella, and everything in between.
Horsepower is the name of the game in the Main Ring this year. We are honoured to be hosting the JCB Dancing Diggers display team, they only visit a few Shows each year, so make sure you do not miss this rare opportunity to see them.
The show will also be welcoming back the Cornwall Airport Newquay Shetland Pony Grand National, which was one of the most popular features of the Show in 2022. Catch them twice a day in the Main Ring, battling it out for a coveted place in the final at this years’ London International Horse Show in December.
The RAF Falcons will be dropping in today (weather permitting of course!) and the region’s best Show Jumpers will be competing for the top prizes in a competition of speed and accuracy.
There’s so much to do – one day might not be enough!
