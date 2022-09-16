Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust cares for seven Covid-19 patients in hospital

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust cares for seven Covid-19 patients in hospitalRoyal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for seven coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 14 was down from 23 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 78% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 32.
Across England there were 4,540 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.
The figures also show that 17 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to September 12. This was down from 21 in the previous seven days.