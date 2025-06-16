RICHARD Kramer, a respected disability rights leader now living in Cornwall, has been awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the King’s Birthday Honours List.
He receives the prestigious honour in recognition of more than 40 years of dedicated service to improving the lives of disabled people across the UK. The award marks a significant milestone in a career defined by advocacy, innovation, and leadership within the voluntary and health sectors.
Best known for his time as chief executive of national disability charity Sense from 2013 until his early retirement in January 2025, Richard led the organisation through a transformative period. Under his leadership, Sense expanded its services to reach more individuals with complex needs, launched pioneering inclusive programmes, and played a prominent role in shaping national policy on disability rights and social care.
Now settled in Lanreath in South East Cornwall, Richard continues to serve the community as a non-executive director at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust. In his response to the honour, he emphasised his ongoing commitment to tackling inequality in his local area.
“It’s an honour to be recognised by His Majesty,” he said. “It reflects the hard work and dedication of so many staff colleagues and volunteers that I have been so lucky to work and volunteer with over 40 years in the disability sector. This award is a testament to their commitment to improving the lives of disabled people.
“Now, as a non-executive director at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, I remain as passionate as ever about tackling inequalities and improving health and social care services so that disabled people across communities in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly can live healthier and more independent lives.”
In addition to his work with Sense, Richard has held senior roles at major voluntary sector organisations including Turning Point, influencing national strategies on disability, health inequality, and care reform.
Mark Cammies, chair of Sense, praised Richard’s legacy: “This is a well-deserved honour bestowed on Richard by His Majesty. It recognises the amazing contribution he made to Sense as our previous CEO and to the wider disability sector over many years. His tireless energy and focus on making a difference to disabled people is humbling and Richard is a role model to us all.”
