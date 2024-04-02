Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 11 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 24 was down from 17 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,455 people in hospital with Covid as of March 24.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 30% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that seven new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to March 22.