A SMALL primary school nestled in the heart of South East Cornwall is making big waves on the national stage, thanks to a team of inventive pupils with a passion for robots, coding and, interestingly, sharks.
Seven brilliant young minds from Darite Primary Academy, made up of Year 5 and 6 pupils, have qualified for the national final of the First LEGO League Challenge, a prestigious engineering and technology competition that inspires students aged four to 16 across the UK.
Their journey began back in March at RNAS Culdrose, where they competed against schools from across Cornwall.
Their project? A bold and creative approach to marine conservation that impressed judges and earned them a coveted spot at the finals in Harrogate on May 3, where they will face off against 74 other teams from across the country.
This year’s theme, ‘Submerged’, challenged students to dive deep – literally and figuratively – into the complexities of our ocean ecosystems. The Darite team rose to the occasion by developing hydro-electric powered devices that enhance shark-tagging methods. Their vision: to make underwater wildlife monitoring more efficient, eco-friendly, and high-tech.
With support from marine scientists at Plymouth’s Marine Biological Association, the team combined creativity with real-world science. They sketched designs for shark tags, then 3D-printed their prototypes – an impressive feat for such young innovators. Their robots, built entirely from LEGO and powered by intricate coding sequences, performed tasks that simulated underwater exploration.
Behind their success lies relentless commitment, Headteacher Tom Whipps, beaming with pride, said: “The children have shown amazing dedication and hard work. They've come in before school, at lunchtimes, and stayed after school. Their dedication to recode, code and code again their robot and practice until it was perfect is just incredible.”
It’s not the first time Darite Primary has reached the nationals – last year, they placed 25th. But this year, their sights are set even higher.
The First LEGO League Challenge aims to spark enthusiasm for STEM subjects – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – through hands-on learning, teamwork, and real-world problem-solving. And it’s clearly working.
“It’s amazing what they’ve achieved,” said one of the proud parents. “They’re not just building robots – they’re building futures.”
As the team prepares to head to Harrogate, excitement is mounting in the local community. Pupils, staff, and families alike are rallying behind the young engineers, who have already proven that determination, curiosity, and a bit of LEGO can lead to remarkable things.
With their robots charged, presentations polished and dreams as big as the ocean, Darite’s budding inventors are ready to represent Cornwall with pride – and, who knows, bring home the trophy.