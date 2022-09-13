Royal British Legion pay tribute to Her Majesty
It is with deepest sorrow that Liskeard Royal British Legion marks the death of our Sovereign and Patron, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen has served as Patron of the Royal British Legion since February 6 1952. We are immensely thankful for her faithful service, and we join the entire Armed Forces community in mourning her loss. Her unwavering commitment to the Armed Forces will be deeply missed and our sincere condolences are with the Royal Family at this time.
The Queen has always maintained a close relationship with the British Armed Forces. She was herself a veteran, having served in the Second World War as a driver and mechanic with the Auxiliary Territorial Service. Upon her ascension to the throne, she became Commander-in-Chief and Head of the British Armed Forces and those of the Commonwealth Realm. She was known for her devotion to the Armed Forces and her keen interest in their affairs, serving as an inspiration to them all.
The Queen attended her first performance of the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance as 19-year-old Princess Elizabeth in 1945. As Queen, she attended every performance but for three, when she was either in childbirth with Prince Charles, on Commonwealth tour, or experiencing ill health.
I had the honour of meeting Her Majesty on several occasions, during my time as a student at Royal Holloway College, during the centenary of Barnardo’s when as Patron she visited our new head office, and more recently during my time with the Royal British Legion as a Trustee. Her commitment and support for the RBL and the armed forces family it supports was palpable and always provided a positive boost for all those of us lucky enough to meet her.
National mourning
National mourning is now in effect until the end of the day of the funeral, with guidelines to be issued by the Prime Minister’s office. National mourning may have implications on our activities and operating hours. We will share this information when we know more.
Union flags and any other UK national flags will be flown at half-mast from all RBL properties. Any further instructions on the flying of flags will be issued by the government and shared with Branch Officers on the Membership Administration Portal on O365 when we receive them. Our websites and social media platforms will be updated with the sad news, and most non-essential activity will pause. Some events may be cancelled or postponed during national mourning. Most fundraising activity and any scheduled mass events will continue as planned except for the day of the funeral when all fundraising activity will stop as a mark of respect.
For more information, please read the FAQ document published on our website and additional FAQ document attached.
Paying tribute to The Queen
Books of Condolence will be available to the public and on the British Monarchy website: www.royal.gov.uk. We will also open one at the National Memorial Arboretum.
A contingent of Royal British Legion Standards led by the National Standard will participate in the procession on the day of the funeral. RBL Standards not attending the state funeral are encouraged to participate in local services as they may deem to be appropriate, or as advised by the National Parade Marshal. This is also appropriate for senior local representatives, such as members of the Board of Trustees or County Chairs. The office of your local Lord-Lieutenant holds the details of civic arrangements.
This news affects us all in different ways. I hope that you can find time to reflect upon Her Majesty’s lifetime of service and pay respects in your own way.
