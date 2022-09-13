Union flags and any other UK national flags will be flown at half-mast from all RBL properties. Any further instructions on the flying of flags will be issued by the government and shared with Branch Officers on the Membership Administration Portal on O365 when we receive them. Our websites and social media platforms will be updated with the sad news, and most non-essential activity will pause. Some events may be cancelled or postponed during national mourning. Most fundraising activity and any scheduled mass events will continue as planned except for the day of the funeral when all fundraising activity will stop as a mark of respect.