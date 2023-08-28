A few sore heads were nursed from the night before but racing continued and Saltash pulled clear of Trelawney and Calstock to win the Mens Cornish Randan. In a shock result the Calstock B crew in boat 17 flew off in the Ladies Cornish Randan and won convincingly. In the junior racing Trelawney won the Under 14s four oar by miles ahead of Polperro and Saltash.