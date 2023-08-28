The 150th Anniversary Calstock Regatta was held on the weekend of August 26 and 27, and thankfully the weather held off to allow some epic racing on the Tamar.
Races ranged from under 10, four oar to men’s pair of paddles. There were five crews taking part in the Under 10’s, Penryn won by a healthy margin, followed by crews from Saltash and Calstock.
A spokesperson said: “The number of youngsters taking part just shows that this style of rowing is only a season or two from a resurgence.”
Notable results from the weekend were Connor Stapleton (22) winning his first men’s pair paddles race beating seasoned campaigners Jan Wilkins and Steve Kent in the blue ribbon event of the Saturday. Leanne Woodward won her second ladies pair paddle race of the season following up her nail biting win at Saltash three weeks previously with an accomplished row at Calstock leading from the start.
After the racing on the Saturday night all the competitors ate and drank followed by dancing the night away in the Tamar Inn to the band the Duskies.
The Sunday racing started with a minute silence held in memory of local rower, Jack James, who passed recently. Jack was synonymous with Calstock Rowing Club for many years and throughout the weekend tales of Jack were told by old rowers who had raced against him.
A few sore heads were nursed from the night before but racing continued and Saltash pulled clear of Trelawney and Calstock to win the Mens Cornish Randan. In a shock result the Calstock B crew in boat 17 flew off in the Ladies Cornish Randan and won convincingly. In the junior racing Trelawney won the Under 14s four oar by miles ahead of Polperro and Saltash.
The spokesperson added: “All agreed it was a fantastic weekend.”