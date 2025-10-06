A CHARITY golf day held by the Rotary Club of St Austell Bay has raised nearly £7,000 for charity.
A total of 28 teams of four players competed at St Austell Golf Club, where the conditions were near perfect for golf, mostly sunny with just an odd shower throughout the day.
Money was raised in aid of Mount Edgcumbe Hospice in St Austell, the Merlin Neurotherapy Centre at Hewas Water and other local charities.
The winning team, entered by Malcolm Harris Plumbing, was made up of Steve Humphries, Dave Stevens, Ed Gard and Dave Moyses.
The runners-up were last year’s winners, Matt Boynton, Luke Damerell, Adam Scott and Will Houseman, representing Damerell’s Motorcycles.
Third place went to Shaun Harvey, Simon Bertho, Jay Isbell and Stuart Lobb, with Roy Clowes, Dave Morgan, Neil Oakes and Peter Harding coming fourth.
A putting competition saw Sue Langley win, while a “guess the number of balls in the bin” contest was won by Alan Lund
Brad Allen, Dan Allum, Jason Buckley, Steve Grose and Martin Bullock were successful in a twos competition, and spot prizes went to Dave Gregory, James Rowett, Shaun Harvey, Dave Nottle and Scott Snelling.
Steve Burt, on behalf of St Austell Golf Club, introduced Rotary club president Glyn Rowett, who presented the prizes.
Mr Rowett thanked organiser Simon Ferguson-Smith and all the Rotarians who helped and supported the smooth running of the day.
He said the club was grateful to St Austell Golf Club for allowing the use of the course. He also made a point of thanking all the sponsors and businesses that had supported the day with hole sponsorship, business advertising and donations.
If you would like to know more about the Rotary Club of St Austell Bay, please contact Lewis Kelly on 07852 396826.
