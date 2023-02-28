A GP practice in Liskeard has received a “requires improvement” rating from the Care Quality Commission.
In the report produced by the CQC, Rosedean House was given requires improvement in two out of the three marking criteria, these being “Are services safe?” and “Are services effective?”, receiving a good rating in the “Are services well-led?” section.
The report explains that the practice had “approximately four months backlog of summarising records”, “there were gaps in the process for monitoring of patients with long term conditions”, and “there were shortfalls in structured medicines reviews for patients on repeat medicines”, among other issues.
Despite this however, the report does recognise that “the way the practice was led and managed promoted the delivery of high-quality, person-centre care”, “the practice had a clear vision and strategy with effective leadership and culture that put patient care at the priority of
its value”, and “staff were proud to work for the practice and felt supported in their role.”