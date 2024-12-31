SALTASH Rugby Club are offering locals the chance to roll into 2025 with a fantastic day of fun, creativity and charity in support of Hugs10 Children’s Cancer charity.
The annual New Year’s Day Pram Race, which will get the green light from noon, will start and finish from the rugby club in Moorlands Lane.
Registration start from 10am with entry £5 per person with no limits on team size.
Organisers have requested those taking part to bring their ‘best-dressed prams, costumes and festive spirit’ for what should be a day to remember.
Pub stops along the way are as follows:
12.10pm - Rodney
12.30pm - Saltash Sailing Club
12.40pm to 1pm - Union Inn (stop and refresh)
1.10pm - Two Bridges
1.20pm - The Railway
1.30pm - Saltash Social Club
1.40pm to 2pm - The Brunel (stop and refresh)
2.25pm - The Cecil
2.50pm - The Ploughboy
3pm - Saltash Rugby Club (finish line and celebrations)