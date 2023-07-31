Roche carnival returned with a bang after four years of absence.
The five-day long carnival began on July 23 with the crowning of the carnival queen, Rebecca Albon and the crowning of the fairy queen, Skye Pearce.
The fourth day of celebrations saw the carnival judging and parade take place.
Shane Gregory, chairman Roche carnival committee, explained: “A lot of work later and it’s here. A proud moment watching the carnival leave the victory hall car park on Friday.
“The village didn’t disappoint. They lined the streets right the way from the victory hall right up to the football club. A lot of entries from walkers to tractors to classic cars. All lead through the village by the St Dennis fire brigade who did a fantastic job. Luckily no call outs so they managed to do the whole parade.”
This year a new 14 strong carnival committee was formed.
“A very positive start for our first year back and a new committee. Street collections made £504.57 which is brilliant. This will go towards putting on next year’s carnival which we are very much looking forward to.
“This year’s carnival wouldn’t have been possible without the help and support from sponsors, donations and the committee commitment.”