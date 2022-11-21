Road closures to allow for drainage works
ADVANCE warning has been given of disruption in East Looe as drainage works take place.
Traffic management (one-lane closure) will be operated in Fore Street from January 9 to 27.
From January 30 to February 17, Fore Street will be closed, with a diversion in place via the Barbican area and two-way traffic lights on Barbican Hill.
Work will be carried out between the hours of 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday with restrictions lifted in the evenings and at weekends so as to minimise impact on local people, said Cormac.
“Our works will involve excavation and removal of an existing slot channel drain,” a spokesperson said. “We will also replace the gully covers and carry out repairs to defective sections of kerbing and stone block paving along this section of the highway.
“These improvements will aim to reduce the frequency of maintenance works on the drainage system and ensure the safety of road users and the local community.”
