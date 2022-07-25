Road closures: nine for Cornwall drivers this week

Drivers in and around Cornwall will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A38, from 7pm July 11 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker to Trerulefoot convoy and lane closures for carriageway resurfacing with central reservation gaps closed. Traffic wanting to cross from westbound to eastbound, will be diverted to Island Shop and return to exit. Eastbound to westbound, traffic will be diverted to Trerulefoot Roundabout and return to exit.

• A30, from 8pm July 4 2022 to 6am July 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Zelah exit slip road closure for improvement scheme, diversion via Henver, junction .

• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to midnight, December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.

• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A30, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.

• A30, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Highgate Hill entry slip road closed for horticultural works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Victoria and return.

• A38, from 7.30pm July 30 to 5am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash tunnel closed for tunnel maintenance, diversion via B3271 North Road.

• A30, from 7pm August 1 to 11.59pm August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas temporary traffic signals for Western Power Distribution works.

• A38, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Glynn Valley traffic signals for surveys.