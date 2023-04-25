Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 19 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm April 21 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Chiverton Cross weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via local road through Blackwater, westbound, diversion via local road through Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 8am April 17 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions between Scorrier and Chiverton Cross 24/7 lane closures and 40mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm April 5 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, April 2 to 11pm October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses on St Erth to St Ives route.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 13 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 7pm April 24 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers to Chiverton Cross closed for general maintenance works. Diversion via A3047 and minor road through Blackwater.
• A30, from 8pm April 24 to 4am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Polyphant lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 10pm April 24 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Bolventor to Temple - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 7pm April 25 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop, Liskeard lane closure/convoy working for National Grid works.
• A30, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Turfdown to Carminow Cross link road to A30 westbound, closed for road marking, diversion via A38 to Callywith east to Cardinham Down and return.
• A30, from 9pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm April 26 to 7am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Island Shop, Liskeard entry slip road closure for National Grid works, diversion via A38 westbound to Twelvewoods roundabout, Dobwalls.
• A38, from 7pm April 27 to 7am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Island Shop, Liskeard convoy working for National Grid works.
• A30, from 8pm April 28 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha to Bolventor - convoy working for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
• A30, from 7.30pm May 2 to 6am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth Roundabout to Loggans Moor Roundabout closed for general maintenance works. Diversion via B3301 through Hayle.
• A38, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Tideford to Landrake traffic signals and convoy working for road markings.
• A30, from 9pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Twobridges - lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm May 3 to 6am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carkeel lane closures, traffic signals and convoy working for road markings.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.