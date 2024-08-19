Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm August 19 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm August 20 to 6am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Millpool lane closures for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7.30pm August 20 to 6am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel carriageway closures for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 9am to 3pm on August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Horningtops to Liskeard lane closure for signing works.
• A30, from 7pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Fivelanes lane closures for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton Cross to Carland Cross carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A3075, B3285 and B3288.
• A30, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Zelah lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Colliford Lake lane closures and convoy working for road markings.
• A30, from 7pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Two Bridges lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm August 27 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, between Launceston and Liftondown lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7.30pm August 27 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel carriageway closures for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 8pm August 27 to 6am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Colliford lake, lane closure for technology works.
• A38, from 8am to 10am on September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Glynn Valley traffic signals for BT works.
• A30, from 7pm September 2 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth exit slip lane closures for Cornwall Council maintenance works.
• A30, from 8pm September 2 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fivelanes lane closures/convoy working for resurfacing.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.