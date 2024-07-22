Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 17 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm July 22 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Holyway right turn lanes closed for inspections, diversion for eastbound, via Kennards Lane and return westbound, diversion for westbound, via right turn signed for Blackhill Quarry and local roads to Polyphant.
• A30, from 9pm July 22 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Holyway Cross exit closed for inspections, short holds on entry slip road, diversion eastbound, via Kennards Lane and return westbound, via right turn signed for Blackhill Quarry and local roads to Polyphant.
• A30, from 8pm July 23 to 6am July 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha no access to exit and entry slip roads for inspections, diversion for exit westbound to Five Lanes and return to Launceston, B3254 and B3257, diversion for entry slip via B3257 and B3254 to Launceston.
• A30, from 7pm July 24 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Colliford Lake lane closures and convoy working for road markings.
• A30, from 8pm July 24 to 4am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Goss Moor lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Holyway right turn lanes closed for inspections, diversion for eastbound, via Kennards Lane and return westbound, diversion for westbound, via right Five Lanes and return, Right turn on to A30 from Two Bridges Picnic Site closed, follow diversion to Five Lanes and return, Right turn from Polyphant closed, diversion to Kennards Lane and return.
• A30, from 8pm July 25 to 4am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Mitchell - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm July 26 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple convoy working for road markings.
• A30, from 8pm July 26 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Two Bridges exit slip road closed for inspections, diversion via Lewannick exit and local roads, Alternating closure of either entry slip roads with access maintained at all times.
• A30, from 8pm July 26 to 4am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Innis Down - lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm July 28 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Scorrier exit slip road closure for Cornwall Council works, diversion via A30 westbound to Avers, junction and A3047.
• A38, from 9am to 3pm on July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Notter Bridge, lane closure for Technology works.
• A30, from 7pm July 29 to 6am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Downs to Bodmin carriageway closure for road markings, diversion via A389 and A38 to Callywith for A30 traffic or Carminow for A38 traffic.
• A38, from 7pm July 29 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for maintenance. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7pm July 31 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Newtown, traffic lights installed by BT.
• A30, from 10pm August 1 to 2am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Summercourt to Fraddon carriageway closure for National Grid works, diversion via A3058 and B3275.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.