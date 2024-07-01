Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 17 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 10pm July 1 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Turfdown traffic signals for traffic light repair.
• A30, from 8pm July 2 to 4am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Colliford Lake, lane closure for emergency barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Victoria to Innis Downs carriageway closure for road markings, diversion via old A30.
• A30, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon exit slip road closure for barrier repairs, diversion via A30 westbound to Treswithian and return.
• A38, from 8pm July 3 to 4am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Menheniot lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Chiverton Cross to Carland Cross lane closures for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 8pm July 3 to 4am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Bodmin Parkway traffic signals for drainage works.
• A38, from 11pm July 3 to 4am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Turfdown lane narrowing for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple convoy working for road markings.
• A38, from 7pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard Bypass lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Colliford Lake lane closures and convoy working for road markings.
• A30, from 7pm July 8 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Mitchell to Summercourt lane closures for Wildanet.
• A30, from 7.30pm July 8 to 4.30am July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate to Gossmoor lane closure for drainage.
• A38, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop to Moorswater carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A390 and B3254.
• A38, from 8pm July 9 to 4am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carkeel to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closures for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 7.30pm July 10 to 4.30am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treswithian to Tolvaddon - lane closure for signs maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.