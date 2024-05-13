Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 19 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm May 10 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A38, from 7pm April 22 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 8pm May 7 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm May 12 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Two Bridges lane closures for South West Water works.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 8pm June 14 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am June 17 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm May 13 to 6am May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Treswithian to Tolvaddon carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion via A3047.
• A30, from 7pm May 14 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin to Innis Downs carriageway closure for surveys, diversion via A38 and A389.
• A30, from 7pm May 14 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Downs to Bodmin carriageway closure for surveys, diversion via A389 and A38 to Callywith for A30 traffic or Carminow for A38 traffic.
• A30, from 8pm May 15 to 4am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both directions Temple to Bodmin, lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm May 16 to 4am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate Hill lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Tideford traffic signals for National Grid works.
• A30, from 7pm May 17 to 4am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Highgate Hill lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A38, from 7am to 10am on May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Bodmin Parkway traffic signals for BT works.
• A30, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Newtown traffic signals for BT works.
• A30, from 6am May 21 to 3pm May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both directions Innis Downs to Victoria, lane closures for inspections.
• A30, from 9pm May 21 to 6am May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Trebursye lane closures and convoy working for BT works.
• A30, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Longrock Bypass carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion via Longrock.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.