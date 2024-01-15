Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm January 14 to 5am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Carland Cross and Mitchell traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm January 14 to 6am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 7pm January 12 to 6am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A38, from 7pm January 8 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 8pm January 14 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am March 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm January 15 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Innis Downs to Bodmin carriageway closures for surveys, eastbound, diversion via A389 and A38 to Callywith for A30 traffic or Carminow for A38 traffic. Reverse for westbound.
• A30, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards House to Two Bridges lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 7.30am January 18 to 5pm January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards House exit slip road narrow lanes for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 7pm January 21 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Two Bridges exit and entry slip road closures for South West Water works. Picnic site and toilets will be closed, exit slip diversion via A30 westbound to Plusha, B3257 and minor road to Lewannick, entry slip diversion via minor roads to Plusha. Traffic wanting to travel eastbound, on the A30 will be diverted via Fivelanes.
• A30, from 6am to 6pm on January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Connor Downs lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm January 22 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 6am to 6pm on January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Roseworthy lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 9am January 23 to 4pm January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Menheniot to Island Shop lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 9.30am to 5pm on January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm January 26 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.