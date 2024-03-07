Then it was time for the musical entertainment, this year being given by one of the stewards themselves, Bernard Stewart. It was fitting that the party was being held in the Wesley Church building on the site of which Bernard had begun his musical career as a member of the Kenwanne Youth Club in a folk band named 'Group 4'. From there he had gone on to establish a career in the music and entertainment industry from which those at the party benefitted, listening to his repertoire which swung between the easy listening Of Frank Sinatra to the rock of Eric Clapton.