This will not encourage better recycling
I enjoyed Justin's article on the new recycling system.
We moved to Saltash in 2018 and having served on the residents’ group at the Plymouth incinerator I was shocked at having to recycle for Cornwall. In Plymouth they have one wheelie bin for all recycling which is sorted on a conveyor at Chelston Meadows.
Thus ensuring no recyclable items go direct to incinerator. Also making it easier for residents. When we moved here I asked the council why couldn't they do the same as Plymouth.
Answer they had just renewed the recycle lorries but they now have bin lorries to take the very small amount that will be in the very large black wheelie bin. Small amount because peelings all food waste will be in the food recycle box.
This will not encourage better recycling.
Only one wheelie bin for all recycling with a sorting centre to process it. The centre would also give extra employment.
Finally there will now be two large lorries and a smaller one for food waste.
Alex Battershill, via email
Is this another faulty government IT programme?
Since the drama ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office’ about the Post Office Horizon scandal, there has been renewed public concern about how dodgy IT systems and algorithms can punish people unfairly. This is good and long overdue but sadly, it appears that it is not the only case of new technology wreaking havoc on people’s lives.
The UK Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is apparently using an algorithm which throws innocent disabled people under suspicion of benefit fraud and is causing immense distress and hardship to those who are impacted.
I am told the DWP algorithm unfairly targets disabled people who describe being flagged for no obvious reason and cast under suspicion of benefit fraud. They are then subjected to a lengthy and invasive investigation process that includes their being required to explain, again and again, why they need their payments.
Foxglove, an independent and not-for-profit organisation, is helping investigate claims. If true, it believes that this move by the DWP is unlawful and will continue its legal challenge to the system. Whether you are disabled or not, please write/email to your MP asking them to contact the Minister responsible for DWP and request clarification on this issue. A robust review is required to make sure all bias is eradicated from the system.
If you receive a reply, Foxglove would be pleased to know. The email address: [email protected] or you can write to: Foxglove, International House, 36-38 Cornhill, London EC3V 3NG
Wendy Dowse, Liskeard
Preserving town’s rich history
“You are all invaluable — without you Saltash Heritage would not exist, our town museum could not happen, and what a loss to the community that would be." Saltash Heritage Chairman Mrs Jean Dent was addressing the voluntary stewards who welcome visitors to the town museum on the occasion of the annual stewards' party given to thank them for their efforts in helping Saltash Heritage to preserve and display the town's rich history.
Before they all sat down to enjoy a pasty lunch society secretary Lizzie Sharpe-Asprey told them of the 2024 exhibition officially opening on 6th April. Entitled 'Lost Arts and Skills' this will in particular feature the largest ever display of the life and work of acclaimed Saltash artist henry Martin.
The stewards were also told of the 'highly commended' certificate given at the Cornwall museums awards ceremony to Saltash Heritage for their eco-friendly 2023 exhibition 'Flotsam and Jetsam' together with another 'highly commended' award for 'spirit of the awards'. Coming runner up in competition with around seventy museums in Cornwall, including those professionally run, is a major local achievement.
There were also awards given to a number of stewards present including those for the most sessions attended, for the most dependable 'stander in' and for 'whirlwind newcomer'.
Then it was time for the musical entertainment, this year being given by one of the stewards themselves, Bernard Stewart. It was fitting that the party was being held in the Wesley Church building on the site of which Bernard had begun his musical career as a member of the Kenwanne Youth Club in a folk band named 'Group 4'. From there he had gone on to establish a career in the music and entertainment industry from which those at the party benefitted, listening to his repertoire which swung between the easy listening Of Frank Sinatra to the rock of Eric Clapton.
More volunteers are always welcome to join the friendly band who man the museum from April onward. Full training is given, stewards always serve in pairs and are never alone, and they can offer as many or as few sessions as they wish on dates to suit themselves. For further information contact the Saltash Heritage secretary on 01752 847800 or [email protected]
Martin Lister, Saltash