SALTASH Town Council are inviting people to thank someone in the community by nominating them for a Saltash Civic Award.
Nominations are open until Thursday, March 21, in the following categories; contribution to the community, youth achievement, lifetime achievement, youth group leader award, sporting achievement award and cultural contribution award.
The awards recognise the significant contribution made by people active in different sectors of the community.
A few examples include, commitment to the life of the community of Saltash, making a significant contribution to the cultural life of the town or anyone who has made a difference.
Mayor of Saltash, Cllr Richard Bickford said: “Saltash has many residents who go the extra mile for others. During my mayoral year, I have been fortunate to meet many who undertake volunteering throughout the town without any formal recognition. I encourage people to nominate anyone they feel has made a difference to the town of Saltash.”
Last year (2023), Averil Pinckney, Rika Chanter and Andy Rance, won contribution to the community awards, Henry Woodward won the youth achievement award, Heidi Walsh and Peter Clements won the cultural contribution award and Bill Ryan, Sue Hooper and Lynn Marsh won the lifetime achievement award.