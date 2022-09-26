Road closures for fair
Tuesday 4th October 2022 12:00 pm
Road closures will be in place in Callington Town Centre for Honey Fair between 7pm on Tuesday October 4 and 9pm on Wednesday October 5. The following roads will be affected: Fore Street, New Road, and Biscombes Lane.
Parking for Honey Fair is available, with priority for parents with young children at the Saltash Road Recreation Ground, and the first two rows allocated for disabled parking.
Thanks to the support of the St Mellion International Resort, a free park and ride service will be in operation with two buses running between St Mellion and the Honey Fair during the day. The drop-off and pick-up point for the Park and Ride will be in Fore Street (near the junction with Well Street).
