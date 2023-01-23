Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 31 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Landrake lane closures, traffic signals and convoy working for road markings.
• A30, from 7pm January 9 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bolventor to Fivelanes convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 27 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fraddon lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Penhale lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A38, from 7pm January 23 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Carkeel to Tamar Saltash Tunnel closure for maintenance, diversions via B3271.
• A30, from 7pm January 23 to 5am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth traffic signals for Openreach works.
• A30, from 7pm January 23 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor (B3301) to Treswithian (A3047) closed for carriageway resurfacing works. Diversion via minor road through Roseworthy and Connor Downs.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Victoria lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Four Winds lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Four Winds lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A38, from 8pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Saltash to Tamar Bridge entry slip road lane closure for white lining/road marking works.
• A30, from 9pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria to Highgate lane closure for barrier repair.
• A30, from 9pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Victoria to Innis Down lane closure for barrier repair.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from midnight, January 27 to 11pm January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Indian Queens to Lanviet used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses for St. Austell to Newquay route.
• A38, from 8pm January 27 to 6am January 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater to Lower Clicker - lane closure with convoy working including Island Shop eastbound, entry slip road closed, diversion via A38 westbound, exit at Dobwalls, turn and join A38 eastbound, at Looe Mills to continue journey.
• A30, from 7pm January 30 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trebursye to Launceston convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm January 30 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trebursye entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via E Park Road to Kennards House.
• A30, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Scorrier exit slip road closure for drainage works, diversion via A30 westbound to Avers, junction and return.
• A38, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater to Island Shop - carriageway closure for road markings renewal, diversion via B3254, A390.
• A30, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes exit slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A30 eastbound to Kennards House and return.
• A30, from 7pm February 1 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam junction, Launceston, carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for resurfacing, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• A38, from 8pm February 1 to 6am February 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Twelvewoods to Moorswater - lane closure with convoy working, includes eastbound, Looe Mills entry and exit slip road closed and eastbound, Moorswater exit slip road closed for road markings renewal. Diversion for exit slip road closures via A38 eastbound, exit at Island Shop, A390, B3254, A38 westbound, exit at Dobwalls, local road eastbound. Diversion for Looe Mills entry closure via local Road westbound, A38 westbound, at Petersfield, exit at Twelvewoods, join A38 eastbound.
• A30, from 7pm February 2 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam junction, Launceston to Liftondown carriageway closures for resurfacing, diversion via Link Road, Hurdon Road and A388.
• A30, from 7pm February 2 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers to Tolvaddon - lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm February 3 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A38, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Island Shop to Trerulefoot - Convoy Working for White Lining/Road Markings.
• A30, from 8pm February 6 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes entry slip road closed for carriageway surfacing works. Diversion via A30 westbound to Cannaframe and return.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.