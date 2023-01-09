Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 28 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 26 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Innis Downs lane closures for vegetation works.
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Victoria to Innis Downs lane closures for vegetation works.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fraddon lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Penhale lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 6.30pm January 9 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth traffic signals for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 7pm January 9 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bolventor to Fivelanes convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminnow Cross exit slip road closed, diversion via Cardinham Down and return to Callywith, follow A38 to Carminnow Cross Black Diamond.
• A30, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bolventor exit and entry slip road closures for resurfacing, exit slip diversion via A30 eastbound to Fivelanes and return, entry slip diversion via A30 westbound to Temple.
• A30, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Innis Downs to Victoria lane closures for vegetation works.
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Victoria lane closures for vegetation works.
• A38, from 7.30pm January 10 to 6am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carkeel to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closures for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 8pm January 10 to 4am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Indian Queens to Victoria lane closure for barrier repair.
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Victoria to Highgate Hill lane closures for vegetation works.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Four Winds lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Four Winds lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Victoria to Highgate Hill lane closures for vegetation works.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A38, from 7.30pm January 12 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel carriageway closures for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 7.30am January 16 to 5pm January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Kennards House exit and entry slip lane narrowing for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Victoria lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Hayle Bypass lane closures and traffic signals for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 10pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm January 19 to 6am January 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Cannaframe exit and entry slip road closures for resurfacing, exit slip diversion via A30 eastbound to Fivelanes and return, entry slip diversion via A30 westbound to Bolventor.
• A30, from 7pm January 23 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor (B3301) to Treswithian (A3047) closed for carriageway resurfacing works. Diversion via minor road through Roseworthy and Connor Downs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.