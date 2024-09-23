Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 24 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Fivelanes entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A30 eastbound to Kennards House.
• A30, from 7pm September 18 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm September 1 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fivelanes lane closures/convoy working for resurfacing, No right turn to Trevell 02/09/24 - 07/09/24.
• A30, from 6am September 9 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip lane closures for structure maintenance works, No access to A3047 from eastbound, exit slip road. Diversion via Bassett Road to Tolvaddon and A3047, No access to Bassett Road from westbound, exit slip road.
• A38, from 6am September 5 to 8pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Notter Bridge contraflow and 40mph speed limit for drainage works, No right turn into/out of Notter Bridge. Diversions via Carkeel roundabout and Trerulefoot roundabout.
And a further 19 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm September 23 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Canon's Town, traffic lights for sign works.
• A30, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell lane closures for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Menheniot, lane closure for carriageway improvements.
• A38, from 8pm September 24 to 4am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Trerulefoot to Landrake, two-way traffic lights for drainage works.
• A38, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Menheniot, lane closure for carriageway improvements.
• A30, from 7pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston to Liftondown lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tavistock Road to Pennygillam - lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 10pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland Cross, lane closure installed by EE (access to antenna in lay-by).
• A38, from 8am to 10am on September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Glynn Valley traffic signals for BT works.
• A30, from 7pm September 30 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 7pm October 1 to 6am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow exit slip, lane closure for Cornwall Council.
• A30, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innis Downs exit slip road closed for signage works. Diversion via A30 westbound to Victoria and return to exit.
• A30, from 8pm October 4 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria exit slip road closed for signage works. Diversion via A30 westbound to Highgate Hill and return to exit.
• A30, from 9.30am October 7 to 4pm October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Indian Queens, lane closure installed by Cornwall Council.
• A30, from 7pm October 7 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm October 7 to 7am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas to St Erth traffic signals for Wildanet.
• A38, from 8pm October 7 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Lower Clicker, lane closure for carriageway improvements.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.