Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 30 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Menheniot lane closure for surveys, No right turn to Lower Clicker. Diversion to Island Shop and return.
• A30, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor Roundabout to St Erth Roundabout carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via B3301. Convoy on St Erth Roundabout.
• A38, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Menheniot lane closure for surveys, No right turn to B3252 or Lower Clicker. Diversion to Trerulefoot roundabout and return, traffic wishing to turn right out of B3252 or Lower Clicker will be diverted to Island Shop.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 8pm June 14 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from 8pm May 7 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am June 17 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 24 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm June 10 to 6am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 8pm June 10 to 6am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Summercourt carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075, A392 and A3058.
• A30, from 8am to 3pm on June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes lane closure for carriageway repairs.
• A38, from 8pm June 11 to 6am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Menheniot to Liskeard lane closure for surveys, No right turns between Lower Clicker and Liskeard. Diversion to Island Shop and return.
• A38, from 8pm June 11 to 6am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Lower Clicker lane closure for surveys, No right turn to B3252 or Lower Clicker. Diversion to Trerulefoot roundabout and return, traffic wishing to turn right out of B3252 or Lower Clicker will be diverted to Island Shop.
• A30, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton Cross to Indian Queens carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075, A392 and A39.
• A38, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Clicker lane closure for surveys, No access to/from B3252 on 14/06/24. Diversion via B3251.
• A30, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Summercourt to Chiverton Cross carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3058, A392 and A3075.
• A38, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Clicker exit slip road closure for surveys, diversion via B3252.
• A30, from 7pm June 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Kennards House to Trebursye carriageway closure for road markings, diversion via minor road through Fivelanes.
• A30, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Summercourt weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075, A392 and A3058.
• A38, from 7am to 10am on June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Bodmin Parkway traffic signals for BT works.
• A30, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon entry slip road closure for structure inspection, diversion via A30 eastbound to Avers, junction and return.
• A30, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon exit slip road closure for structure inspection, diversion via A30 eastbound to Avers, junction and return.
• A30, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth Roundabout to Loggans Moor Roundabout closed for general maintenance works. Diversion via B3301 through Hayle.
• A30, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Tolvaddon lane closures for structure inspection.
• A30, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Bodmin to Victoria, lane closure for surveys.
• A38, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trebrown (Castle Motors) exit and entry slip road closures for surveys, exit slip diversion via Lower Clicker, B3251, B3252 and A387, entry slip diversion via A387 and A374 to Trerulefoot.
• A30, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Summercourt carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075, A392 and A3058.
• A30, from 7pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown exit and entry slip road closures for road markings, exit slip diversion via A30 westbound to Pennygillam junction, Launceston and return, entry slip diversion via A388 to Tavistock Road junction, Launceston.
• A30, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Summercourt weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075, A392 and A3058.
• A38, from 3am to 10am on June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Dobwalls to Turfdown, near Bodmin, carriageway closures for surveys, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road, HGV diversion via A30 and A388.
• A30, from 7.30pm June 24 to 4am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria exit slip closed, for drainage works, diversion via westbound, A30 to Indian Queens, junction and return eastbound.
• A30, from 8pm June 24 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Loggans Moor to Treswithian - lane closure including 2-way signals for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.