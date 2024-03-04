Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 43 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8am February 12 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from 11am February 12 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am March 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from 6am March 3 to 7pm March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions between Temple and Bodmin lane closures for Wildanet.
• A38, from 7pm February 14 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7.30pm February 12 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7.30pm February 12 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm January 21 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Two Bridges exit and entry slip road closures for South West Water works. Picnic site and toilets will be closed, exit slip diversion via A30 westbound to Plusha, B3257 and minor road to Lewannick, entry slip diversion via minor roads to Plusha. Traffic wanting to travel eastbound, on the A30 will be diverted via Fivelanes.
And a further 33 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 6am March 4 to 8pm March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin to Innis Downs 24/7 lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 9.30am March 4 to 4pm March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Launceston to Trewint used as a diversion for Cornwall Council closure of B3254.
• A30, from 7pm March 4 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Downs to Bodmin carriageway closure for surveys, diversion via A389 and A38 to Callywith for A30 traffic or Carminow for A38 traffic.
• A30, from 7pm March 4 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tavistock Road entry slip road closure for horticulture, diversion via A388, Hurdon Road and Link Road.
• A30, from 8am to 3pm on March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria to Indian Queens lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 9am to 3pm on March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater lane closure for surveys.
• A38, from 9am to 3pm on March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm March 6 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Indian Queens, lane closure installed by Cornwall Council.
• A30, from 7pm March 6 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treburseye to Tavistock Road lane closure for horticulture.
• A30, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tavistock Road exit slip road closed for horticultural works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Lifton Down and A388.
• A38, from 9am to 3pm on March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Lower Clicker to Liskeard lane closures for surveys.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bolventor to Fivelanes lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm March 7 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth exit slip lane closures for Cornwall Council maintenance works.
• A38, from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Landrake - multiway signals for structural inspections works.
• A30, from 7pm March 8 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tavistock Road exit slip road closed for horticultural works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Lifton Down and A388.
• A30, from 7pm March 8 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 7pm March 8 to 4am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Summercourt lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm March 10 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lewannick exit slip road closure for South West Water works, diversion via A30 westbound to Plusha, B3257 and minor road to Lewannick.
• A30, from 7pm March 11 to 5am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers to Tolvaddon lane closure for sweeping.
• A30, from 8pm to 11.30pm on March 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers junction, Redruth, entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A30 eastbound to Chiverton Cross roundabout and return.
• A30, from 10pm March 11 to 6am March 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Scorrier exit and entry slip road closures for resurfacing, exit slip diversion via A30 eastbound to Chiverton Cross roundabout and return, entry slip diversion via minor road through Blackwater and B3277 to Chiverton Cross.
• A30, from 7pm March 12 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers entry slip road closure for barrier repair, diversion westtbound to Tolvaddon and return.
• A30, from 8pm March 12 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon entry slip road closure for barrier repair, diversion eastbound to Avers and return.
• A38, from 9am March 13 to 3pm March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Glynn Valley stop and go for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Redruth to Talvaddon used as a diversion for Cornwall Council closure of the A3047.
• A30, from 7pm March 13 to 5am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Mitchell to Summercourt lane closure for drainage.
• A30, from 10pm March 13 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treswithian entry slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via A30 westbound to Loggans Moor roundabout and return.
• A38, from 9am to 3pm on March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Trerulefoot stop and go for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm March 14 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Mitchell to Summercourt lane closure for drainage.
• A30, from 7pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Two Bridges lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8am to 2pm on March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, between Launceston and Liftondown lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 8.30pm March 18 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Twelvewoods Roundabout to Turfdown Roundabout carriageway closed for routine maintenance, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.