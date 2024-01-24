Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 31 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm January 8 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 8pm January 14 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am March 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7pm January 21 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Two Bridges exit and entry slip road closures for South West Water works. Picnic site and toilets will be closed, exit slip diversion via A30 westbound to Plusha, B3257 and minor road to Lewannick, entry slip diversion via minor roads to Plusha. Traffic wanting to travel eastbound, on the A30 will be diverted via Fivelanes.
And a further 25 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 6am to 6pm on January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Connor Downs lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm January 22 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes to Polyphant lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Polyphant to Fivelanes lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 6am to 6pm on January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Roseworthy lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 9am January 23 to 4pm January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Menheniot to Island Shop lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 7.30pm January 23 to 4am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Notterbridge to Trerulefoot two-way signals for carriageway repair.
• A30, from 6am to 6pm on January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Millpool lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 9am January 24 to 2pm January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Millpool lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 9.30am to 5pm on January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm January 25 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Polyphant to Kennards House lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm January 26 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes to Polyphant lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm January 30 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Varfell, multiway traffic signals for BT.
• A30, from 7pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innisdown to Carminow Cross lane closure for horticulture.
• A30, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trewint lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fivelanes lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 9pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Five Lanes entry slip road closed for surveys. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Kennards House, to turn and return.
• A30, from 7pm February 1 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innis Downs lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm February 1 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Downs lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm February 1 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Five Lanes to Tolpetherwin lane closure for horticulture.
• A30, from 7pm February 2 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treburseye entry slip road closure for horticulture, diversion through Treburseye westbound to Kennards House A395.
• A30, from 8pm February 4 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 8am February 5 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from 7pm February 5 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam entry slip road closure for horticulture, diversion westbound to Kennards House A395 and return.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.