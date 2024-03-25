ONCE a year, the nation gets to find out who let the dogs out, as trainers from across the country come together to display their ‘su-paw’ skills at Crufts.
Each March local residents from Cornwall travel up to the NEC in Birmingham to take part in the iconic show.
This year a number of proud dog parents took home the gold including Mrs Carr and Ms Livesey from Liskeard who had a ‘phenomenal’ trip to Crufts with their Coton De Tulea puppy.
It was the pair’s first time showing at Crufts and having only got Cotontricks Herbert Carr (Herbie) in August last year, he proved to be very popular in the ring.
Mrs Carr explained that before heading into the ‘puppy dog’ class, Herbie photobombed a Channel 5 news reel and ended up sitting on the presenter’s lap.
Despite this, Herbie took home first place and received an invitation to go back again next year.
Looking back on her time at the show, Mrs Carr said she was amazed by the enormity of stepping out onto the carpet.
“It absolutely took my breath away,” she said, “I just couldn't believe that we were there.”
Mrs Carr added that Herbie is inclined to be quite naughty in the show ring but that he ‘really stepped up that day’ and behaved well.
One couple from Callington was very proud of their vulnerable breed pooch as he took home the gold.
Mr and Mrs Taylor from Callington had an ‘amazing’ day out at Crufts this year with their English Toy Terrier.
Neerodan Faithful Fergus (Fergus) won a post graduate class and came second in a challenge certificate class.
This was the couple’s first time at the show and they had an ‘exceptional’ time. The pair have qualified to go to Crufts for life.
Mrs Taylor commented: “We were delighted and amazed that he won – he’s not really been on the show circuit a great deal.
“Overall the experience was amazing. I loved seeing all the other dogs, the shopping opportunities were amazing and the dogs got spoilt.”
Mr and Mrs Taylor are hoping to take their other dog Murphy to the show next year.
Mx A and Miss K House and Horn from Cornwall had a fantastic first time at the show with their two Basset Fauve De Bretagnes.
Mochras Marta (Betsy) took home first place in the Good Citizen Dog Scheme and Mochras Mahjesty (Renae) took home first place in the Post Graduate Bitch class.
Having struggled with some show anxiety in previous years, Miss Horn was very pleased with Betsy who took home a gold certificate.
Miss Horn explained: “It was a really good day. Both girls got into the challenge certificate and behaved amazingly.”