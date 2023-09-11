Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 24 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross traffic signals and convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell lane closures for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, April 2 to 11pm October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses on St Erth to St Ives route.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 20 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm September 11 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross to Carkeel roundabout carriageway closures for resurfacing, diversion via local road and A388.
• A30, from 7pm September 11 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth exit slip lane closures for Cornwall Council maintenance works.
• A30, from 7pm September 11 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 7pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Loggans Moor traffic signals and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 8pm September 11 to 4am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carminow lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 8pm September 11 to 5am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel carriageway closures for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 8pm September 11 to 4am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals for carriageway repairs.
• A30, from 9pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Four Winds to Temple, lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 8pm September 12 to 1am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop to Moorswater - lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
• A38, from 9pm September 12 to 4am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Menheniot lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Tolvaddon exit slip lane closures for Cornwall Council works.
• A38, from 8pm September 14 to 4am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Haylake to Tideford two-way signals for carriageway repair.
• A30, from 7pm September 15 to 6am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treswithian to Tolvaddon - lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 7pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm September 18 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers junction, Redruth lane closure for site survey.
• A30, from 8pm September 20 to 5am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor - lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 7pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Glynn Valley traffic signals for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate Hill - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.