Road closures: almost two dozen for Cornwall drivers this week

Road closures: almost two dozen for Cornwall drivers this weekDrivers in and around Cornwall will have 22 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm July 4 2022 to 6am July 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Zelah exit slip road closure for improvement scheme, diversion via Henver, junction .
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to midnight, December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
And a further 18 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 7pm September 12 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound and westbound, Avers junction, Redruth exit slip lane closures for Cornwall Council maintenance works.
• A30, from 8pm September 12 to 5am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Kennards House lane closure for Openreach.
• A30, from 8pm September 12 to 4am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow exit slip road closed for horticulture works, *diversion via A30 eastbound, exit at Hellend, Old Callywith Road westbound, A38.
• A30, from 8pm September 12 to 5am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trebursye entry slip lane closure for Openreach.
• A30, from 8pm September 13 to 4am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innis Downs lane closure for vegetation works.
• A30, from 7pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound and westbound, Tolvaddon exit slip lane closures for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 8pm September 19 to 4am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trebursye entry slip road closure for vegetation works, *diversion via E Park Road to Kennards House junction.
• A30, from 7pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Four Winds lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon entry and exit Road closure and Summer Court to Indian Queens Lane closure for White Lining, diversions, exit Slip: To Indian Queens and return, entry Slip: westbound to Summer Court and return.
• A30, from 7pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Temple lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 8pm September 21 to 5am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Moorswater to Looe Mills - Lane closure Switching for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.
• A30, from 8pm September 21 to 4am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Fivelanes lane closures for vegetation works.
• A30, from 8pm September 21 to 5am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals for carriageway repairs.
• A30, from 8pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Summer Court to Indian Queens Lane closure for White Lining.
• A30, from 8pm September 22 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fraddon entry and exit Road closure and Indian Queens to Summer Court Lane closure for White Lining, diversions, exit Slip: To Summer Court and return, entry Slip: eastbound to Indian Queens and return.
• A30, from 8pm September 22 to 5am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, between Liftondown and Launceston lane closure for carriageway repairs.
• A30, from 8pm September 22 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Canon's Town traffic signals for Openreach.
• A38, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 both directions Landrake carriageway closures for resurfacing, diversion via A390 from Liskeard and A388 to Carkeel.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.