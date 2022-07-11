Road closures: almost two dozen for Cornwall drivers this week

Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 20 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A30, from 7pm July 4 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate Hill (A39) to Innis Downs (A391) closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A39 and local authority road.

• A30, from 8pm July 4 2022 to 6am July 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Zelah exit slip road closure for improvement scheme, diversion via Henver, junction .

• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to midnight, December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.

• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A38, from 7pm July 11 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker to Trerulefoot convoy and lane closures for carriageway resurfacing with central reservation gaps closed. Traffic wanting to cross from westbound to eastbound, will be diverted to Island Shop and return to exit. Eastbound to westbound, traffic will be diverted to Trerulefoot Roundabout and return to exit.

• A30, from 7pm July 11 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.

• A30, from 7pm July 11 to 4am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Kennards House to Trebursye - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.

• A38, from 7.30pm July 11 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carkeel to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closures for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.

• A30, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass from Callywith to Carminow carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38.

• A30, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth traffic signals for Cornwall Council works.

• A30, from 7pm July 12 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trebursye to Pennygillam - Lane closure and Narrow Lanes for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.

• A30, from 7pm July 13 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria to Highgate Hill (A39) closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via local authority road and A39.

• A38, from 7.30pm July 13 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel closed for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.

• A30, from 7pm July 14 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innis Downs (A391) to Victoria closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via local authority road.

• A30, from 7pm July 15 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innis Downs (A391) exit slip road closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A30 westbound to Victoria and return to exit.

• A30, from 7pm July 18 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innis Downs (A391) to Highgate Hill (A39) closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via local authority road and A39.

• A30, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals for Openreach works.

• A38, from 8pm July 19 to 5am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Bodmin Parkway to Colesloggitt - two-way signals for Speed Camera Repair.

• A30, from 7pm July 22 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innis Downs exit slip road closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A30 westbound to Victoria and return to exit.

• A30, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Highgate Hill entry slip road closed for horticultural works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Victoria and return.