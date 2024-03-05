To raise funds for their new bells, St Cleer Ringers are looking for help – to solve a murder!
The story will unfold dramatically as the Cornwall Murder Mystery Players tell the tale of intrigue and suspense at a special event later this month.
Created exclusively for the ringers, the story will be enacted by the players. Guests will be invited to discover who committed the murder and to uncover the motive.
St Cleer’s church tower has a peal of six bells, the oldest of which date back to the 1700s.
Tower captain Ian Banbury says the bells are well past their best. They have been re-tuned several times but that can’t happen again.
Eight redundant bells from a church in Paisley and two new bells cast from the current bells will give St Cleer a peal of ten.
Transporting the bells, removing the current six, fitting the new ten and casting two new bells will cost around £150,000. The ringers are half way towards that figure.
Events like the murder mystery – entitled Murder in St Leer! - are part of the fund-raising campaign which includes regular bingo sessions, talks, music and dance.
Murder in St Leer is a three-part drama which happens at St Cleer Memorial Hall on March 23. Doors creak open at 7pm.
Cost is £15 per person, which includes a pasty supper. There will be a licensed bar.
Request a booking form at [email protected]. Tickets can also be bought at the Market Inn, St Cleer and at the Horizon Farm Shop.