Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 22 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm July 28 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor to Treswithian carriageway closed for resurfacing. Diversion via Connor Downs.
• A38, from 6am January 14 to 8pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
• A38, from 8pm August 11 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
And a further 19 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Crowlas to Loggans Moor - lane closures for carriageway resurfacing.
• A38, from 7pm August 18 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 7.30pm August 18 to 4am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford to Landrake - two-way signals for white lining/road markings works.
• A38, from 9pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Landrake - traffic lights for installation of new average speed cameras.
• A38, from 9pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carkeel roundabout to Trematon two-way traffic lights for electrical works.
• A38, from 9pm August 19 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Carkeel to B3271 carriageway closure for installation of new average speed cameras, diversion via B371, Burraton Road and B3271.
• A30, from 8pm August 20 to 6am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Victoria to Carminow - lane closure for signage works.
• A30, from 6am August 23 to 10pm August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Redruth between Scorrier and Avers, junction eastbound and westbound, carriageways for Live at Scorrier Housel held at Scorrier House TR16 5AW. Expected numbers up to 10.000 per day.
• A30, from 8pm August 26 to 6am August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers to Scorrier lane closure for Instalcom works.
• A38, from 9pm August 26 to 6am August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carkeel - traffic lights for installation of new average speed cameras.
• A38, from 9pm August 27 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carkeel - traffic lights for installation of new average speed cameras.
• A38, from 7pm August 28 to 6am August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Trerulefoot to Tideford two-way traffic lights for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
• A38, from 9pm August 28 to 6am August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Carkeel, -lane closure inc. Traffic lights for installation of new average speed cameras.
• A38, from 7pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Lower Clicker lane closure and convoy working for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
• A30, from 7pm September 1 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor to St Erth - 2-way signals for carriageway resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm September 1 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Loggans Moor to Treswithian carriageway closed for resurfacing. Diversion via Connor Downs.
• A30, from 7pm September 1 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Crowlas two-way traffic lights for inspection/survey works.
• A30, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Victoria exit slip road closed for signage works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Innis Downs and return to exit.
• A38, from 9pm September 1 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Landrake - lane closure inc. Traffic lights for installation of new average speed cameras.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.