Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 23 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6am September 5 to 8pm December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Notter Bridge contraflow and 40mph speed limit for drainage works, No right turn into/out of Notter Bridge. Diversions via Carkeel roundabout and Trerulefoot roundabout.
• A38, from 7pm December 3 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 eastbound, exit at Chybucca, B3284, A3075.
• A30, from 7pm December 5 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treburseye to Kennards carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion westbound, on E Park to Kennards.
• A30, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 westbound, exit at Scorrier, A3047, Wheat Busy loop, B3277.
• A30, from 7pm November 10 2024 to 6am January 3 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha - no access to right hand lane exit slip road.
• A30, from 8pm October 20 2024 to 11pm January 19 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm December 9 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Colliford Lake, lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm December 9 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Fivelanes, lane closures for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• A30, from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carminow Cross to Turfdown - carriageway closure for re-surfacing works, diversion for westbound, via Turfdown Road, Lostwithiel Road, Priory Road, diversion for eastbound, is above in reverse.
• A30, from 7pm December 10 to 6am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Two Bridges lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm December 10 to 6am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Indian Queens - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm December 10 to 4am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm December 10 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow Cross exit slip road closed for carriageway resurfacing works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Cardinham and return to exit at Callywith.
• A30, from 7pm December 11 to 6am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, between Launceston and Liftondown lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 both directions Landrake to Stoketon Cross carriageway closure for drainage works, eastbound, light vehicle diversion via A390 from Island Shop junction, Liskeard and A388 to Carkeel; reverse for westbound, HGV diversion via A30 from Bodmin and A388.
• A30, from 7pm December 13 to 6am December 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow exit slip closed for horticultural works. Diversion via Cardinham, Callywith, Launceston Road and A38.
• A30, from 8pm December 14 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip lane closures for structure maintenance works, No access to A3047 from eastbound, exit slip road. Diversion via Bassett Road, No access to Bassett Road from westbound, exit slip road. Diversion via A3047.
• A30, from 7pm December 16 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers to Tolvaddon - lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• A38, from 8pm December 16 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater exit slip road closure for surveys, diversion via A38 eastbound to Island Shop junction, A390 and B3254.
• A30, from 10pm December 16 to 5am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Carminow Cross carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via A38 to Turfdown Roundabout, u-turn back to A30.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.