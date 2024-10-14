Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 22 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm October 7 to 7am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas to St Erth traffic signals for Wildanet.
• A38, from 8pm October 7 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Lower Clicker, lane closure for carriageway improvements.
• A30, from 6am September 9 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip lane closures for structure maintenance works, No access to A3047 from eastbound, exit slip road. Diversion via Bassett Road, No access to Bassett Road from westbound, exit slip road. Diversion via A3047.
• A38, from 6am September 5 to 8pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Notter Bridge contraflow and 40mph speed limit for drainage works, No right turn into/out of Notter Bridge. Diversions via Carkeel roundabout and Trerulefoot roundabout.
And a further 17 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm October 14 to 6am October 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton roundabout to Carland Cross roundabout - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via old A30.
• A30, from 8pm October 14 to 4am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Indian Queens to Victoria, lane closures for emergency barrier works.
• A30, from 8pm October 14 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland to Chiverton - lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm October 15 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Colliford lake, Convoy working for technology works.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes lane closure for BT works.
• A30, from 8pm October 17 to 6am October 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 both directions Landrake to Stoketon Cross carriageway closure for drainage works, eastbound, light vehicle diversion via A390 from Island Shop junction, Liskeard and A388 to Carkeel; reverse for westbound, HGV diversion via A30 from Bodmin and A388.
• A30, from 7pm October 21 to 6am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton Cross lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm October 22 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Hayle Bypass traffic signals for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm October 22 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Cockwells traffic signals for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm October 23 to 1am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Loggans Moor to Treswithian carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via Connor Downs.
• A30, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown entry slip closure for electrical works, diversion via A388, A30 westbound to Pennygillam to rejoin A30 eastbound.
• A30, from 1am to 6am on October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treswithian entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A30 westbound to Loggans Moor.
• A30, from 7pm to 10pm on October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innis Downs exit slip, carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38 to Victoria and return.
• A30, from 10pm October 24 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innis Downs to Victoria carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via old A30.
• A30, from 7pm October 25 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Millpool lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm October 25 to 5am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions St Erth to Loggans Moor carriageway closure for drainage, diversion via B3301 through Hayle.
• A30, from 7pm October 28 to 6am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland cross to Summercourt, lane closures/convoy working for resurfacing.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.