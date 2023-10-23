Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 20 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm October 2 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 8pm September 25 to 5am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Carland Cross and Mitchell traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am March 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 9.30am October 23 to 3.30pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Castle Motors lane closure for National Grid works, .
• A30, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin Bypass, Carminnow Cross - lane closure for safety barrier works.
• A30, from 8pm October 23 to 4am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Highgate Hill to Victoria lane closures for barrier repair.
• A30, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Chiverton Cross roundabout lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm October 24 to 4am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate Hill to Victoria lane closures for barrier repair.
• A30, from 8pm October 26 to 5am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Crowlas to Newtown Roundabout two-way signals for sign replacement.
• A30, from 7pm October 30 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Carland Cross carriageway closures for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, westbound, diversion via A3058 from Summercourt, A392 and A3075 to Chiverton Cross. Reverse for eastbound.
• A30, from 7pm October 30 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth to Canonstown - two-way signals for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
• A30, from 10pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers to Scorrier - lane closures for safety barrier repair.
• A30, from midnight, October 31 to 5am November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Plymouth to Bodmin and A30 Bodmin to Penzance used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses for Plymouth to Penzance route.
• A30, from 9.30am October 31 to 3.30pm November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Kennards House lane closure for BT works.
• A30, from 9pm November 1 to 5am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Carminow Cross carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via A38 to Turfdown Roundabout, u-turn back to A30.
• A30, from 8pm November 2 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Newtown roundabout to Varfell traffic signals for road markings.
• A30, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A38, from 7pm November 6 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Highgate to Mitchell carriageway closure and convoy working for road markings, diversion via A39, A392, A3058 and A3076.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.