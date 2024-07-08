Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 11 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm July 8 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Mitchell to Summercourt lane closures for Wildanet.
• A30, from 7.30pm July 8 to 4.30am July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate to Gossmoor lane closure for drainage.
• A30, from 8pm July 8 to 5am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Longrock to St Erth traffic signals for carriageway sweeping.
• A38, from 8pm July 8 to 4am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carkeel to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closures for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop to Moorswater carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A390 and B3254.
• A30, from 8pm July 9 to 4am July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Chiverton Cross, lane closure for emergency barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm July 10 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Loggans Moor lane closure for road markings.
• A30, from 7.30pm July 10 to 4.30am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treswithian to Tolvaddon - lane closure for signs maintenance works.
• A30, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Crowlas, two-way traffic lights for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm July 22 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Holyway right turn lanes closed for inspections, diversion for eastbound, via Kennards Lane and return westbound, diversion for westbound, via right turn signed for Blackhill Quarry and local roads to Polyphant.
• A30, from 9pm July 22 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Holyway Cross exit closed for inspections, short holds on entry slip road, diversion eastbound, via Kennards Lane and return westbound, via right turn signed for Blackhill Quarry and local roads to Polyphant.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.