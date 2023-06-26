Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Summercourt exit slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via A30 westbound to Chapel Town and New Row.
• A30, from 8pm June 26 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross roundabout lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Cannaframe entry and exit slip road closures for horticultural works, exit slip diversion via A30 westbound to Bolventor and return, entry slip diversion via A30 eastbound to Fivelanes.
• A30, from 7pm June 27 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals for BT works.
• A30, from 7pm June 29 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A30, from 7pm July 3 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth traffic signals for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 9pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Colliford Lake - lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 9pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Doublebois temporary traffic signals for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.