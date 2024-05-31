SOME drivers could be adding than 20 miles to their journey in the coming weeks thanks to upcoming roadworks.
From 7pm on May 30 until 6am on June 8, a stretch of road between Liskeard and Callington will be undergoing road works.
During the nine day period, works will be undertaken to resurface the carriageway from the A390 at Liskeard, all the way to the A390 at Callington, through St Ive.
As a result of the closure, between 7pm and 6am, drivers wishing to use the road will instead be diverted down an alternative route.
The diversion will see drivers travel along the A38 to Carkeel before traveling up towards Callington. The route will add a further 30 minutes to drivers’ journeys as well as an additional 20 miles.