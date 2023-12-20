CALLINGTON Town Council have announced that A390 between the Sevenstones turning and Whiterocks just outside of Callington will be closed today due to emergency tree removal.
The council have said that there is a 'significant tree defect' and is therefore 'considered a danger to highway users'.
The hard road closure will be in place today (December 20) from 9.30am till 4pm.
As a result a diversion route has been put in place for larger vehicles. This route follows the road through Callington, Kelly Bray, Treburley, Lawhitton and back towards Gunnislake - see below:
Callington Town Council has said that 'local traffic may follow their own route, but this is not suitable for all the traffic that use the A390. The local bus companies have been informed.'